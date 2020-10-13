Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $969,145.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,623 shares of company stock worth $31,798,431. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.73. 36,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,678. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

