Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $690,000.

VO traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.95. 16,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

