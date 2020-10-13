Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 170.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.89. 128,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,208. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.