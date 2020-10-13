Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 0.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $329.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,177. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $340.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

