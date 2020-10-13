Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 1.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total transaction of $3,871,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 718,130 shares of company stock worth $160,620,974. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $243.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

