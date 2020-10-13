Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $739,000 Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.93. 258,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,166,207. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.21 and a 200-day moving average of $190.79. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

