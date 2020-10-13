Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital International Investors grew its position in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $521,859,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $590,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $111,612.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,156 shares in the company, valued at $564,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $275.63. The company had a trading volume of 703,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,644,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.38 and a 200-day moving average of $231.86. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.