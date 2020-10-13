Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 14.9% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $57,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

In related news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $1,166,415.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.84. 54,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,798. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $227.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

