Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Invests $568,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,549. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.55 and a beta of 0.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.95 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

