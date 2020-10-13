Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Invests $629,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 25.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 84.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,211. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.97. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $81.74.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.8697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,070,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.