Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.6% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,976,000 after purchasing an additional 168,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $96.89. 53,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,617. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.85.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

