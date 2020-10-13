Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.79.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

