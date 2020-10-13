Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 1,947 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $58.73. 386,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,347,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.