Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after buying an additional 72,398 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.73.

Shares of AON traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.28. 36,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,209. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.78. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

