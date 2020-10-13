Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes $611,000 Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 78,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $33.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

