Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes $630,000 Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.96.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,577,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $45.04.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

