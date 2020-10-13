Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes $643,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,776.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,514.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BofA Securities increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,173.83.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $44.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,323.09. 27,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,274.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,058.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.95, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.