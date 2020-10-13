Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes $692,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Masimo by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,166,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $13,168,668.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,117,457.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,492 shares of company stock valued at $21,983,668. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.93 and its 200-day moving average is $220.63.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

