Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an inline rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.64.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.59. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $74,651.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 46.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 100.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in Ashland Global by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 180,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

