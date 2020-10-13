Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $510.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $39.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

