Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

ACBI opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 25.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 365,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 103,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

