AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,098,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

