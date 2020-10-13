AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $138,850,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,754,142 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AT&T by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.79. 1,375,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,098,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. The company has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

