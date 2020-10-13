Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,408,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.67.

ADP traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $150.13. 57,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,767. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.11.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

