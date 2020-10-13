Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.58.

AVDL opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.96 million, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.32. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 10.25.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.24% and a net margin of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish acquired 118,602 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $679,589.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Ende bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 163,102 shares of company stock worth $1,018,779. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

