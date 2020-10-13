Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $498,977,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $747,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,168,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,833,759. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

