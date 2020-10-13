Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.22.
Shares of AVTR stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97.
In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $498,977,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $747,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,168,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,833,759. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
