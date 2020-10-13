Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Avis Budget Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 67,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 551.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,810,000 after buying an additional 2,059,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 42,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 93,125 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.