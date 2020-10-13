Balancer Achieves Market Capitalization of $104.62 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $15.07 or 0.00132422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $104.62 million and approximately $32.29 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00268548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00095938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00036799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.01498888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00153147 BTC.

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

Balancer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

