Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $487,569,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Bank of America by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $83,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,111,633. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $222.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

