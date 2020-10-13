Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 447.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,194 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,111,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

