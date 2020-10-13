Barclays Increases Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target to $21.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $18.57 on Friday. Avaya has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.23 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avaya will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter worth $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

