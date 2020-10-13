Barclays Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $126.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target upped by Barclays from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.94.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion and a PE ratio of -5,610.00. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,596,127.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,156,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,675,940 shares of company stock valued at $146,274,403 over the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 48.8% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,179,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

