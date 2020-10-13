Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCS. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 485.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,734. Barclays has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Barclays had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Barclays will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

