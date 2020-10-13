Beacon Financial Group Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.47. The company has a market capitalization of $408.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

