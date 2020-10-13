Beacon Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,111,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8,219.4% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 135,939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 134,305 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Totem Point Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $13,233,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $565.93. 319,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,308,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $516.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.13. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $351.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.