Beacon Financial Group Buys 13,733 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,521 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.1% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 111,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.3% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 20,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.85. 1,118,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,808,871. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

