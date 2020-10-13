Beacon Financial Group Buys 2,296 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 450.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.88. 64,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,373. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $181.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

