Beacon Financial Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 25,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.7% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 10,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.47. The company had a trading volume of 385,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.37. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Securiti dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.