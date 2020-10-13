Beacon Financial Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Loews by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,355,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 47.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,315,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after buying an additional 748,151 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 3.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,310,000 after buying an additional 53,743 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 32.8% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 978,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 241,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Loews by 124.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 857,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,822,000 after buying an additional 474,733 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,287. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Loews (NYSE:L)

Comments


