Beacon Financial Group Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Oracle by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Oracle by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oracle by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 313,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.10. 271,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,644,751. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

