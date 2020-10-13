Beacon Financial Group Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Novartis by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Novartis by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,995. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

