Beacon Financial Group Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,306,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

