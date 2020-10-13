Beacon Financial Group Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 0.9% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.79.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.90. 35,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,782. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.