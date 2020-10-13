Beacon Financial Group Has $6.38 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.1% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Pfizer by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.89. 786,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,580,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

