Beacon Financial Group Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,970,498. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

