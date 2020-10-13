Beacon Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $275.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,644,908. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $785.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

