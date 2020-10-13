Beacon Financial Group Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.4% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732,411. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

