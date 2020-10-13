Beacon Financial Group Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 41,302.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 92,931 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in McKesson by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $1,994,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCK traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

