Beacon Financial Group Purchases 718 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 115,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 450.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 132,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after buying an additional 108,096 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.78. 3,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,168. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

