Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,025 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,389.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 117,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 113,883 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 35,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

